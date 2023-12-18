An 18-year-old man from Bellingham, Massachusetts, was summoned at 5 am on Wednesday, December 27, on two alcohol-related charges, the Newport Police Department said.

There were no other arrests or summons/citations for the time period of Wednesday, December 27 through 7 am on Thursday, December 28.

Those arrested and summoned/cited are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

