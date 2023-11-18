SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw for 394 yards and six touchdowns and Bryant beat Southeast Missouri State 45-21 on Saturday.

Eckhaus found Konor Lathrop on a 1-yard pass for his sixth TD of the game. Eckhaus tied the season and single-game touchdown record on the score.

Eckhaus also became the all-time leader in touchdowns at Bryant with a 9-yard connection with Anthony Frederick, who has 20 scores on the season. Frederick hauled in a 48-yard catch to become the third player in program history to record 2,000-plus yards receiving.

Bryant (6-5, 4-2 Big South-OVC) won three of its last four games of the season — with a 45-44 loss in overtime to Gardner-Webb. SEMO (4-7, 3-3) ended the season with three straight losses.

Frederick and Matthew Prochaska each had four catches, 100-plus yards and one touchdown. Jalen Powell added five catches for 76 yards and two scores. Prochaska’s touchdown was from 67-yards out.

Geno Hess rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns for SEMO and Patrick Heitert threw for 131 yards.

