Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the sale of 352 Ocean Road, Narragansett for $5,400,000. The sellers were represented by Kylie McCollough and Jennifer Crellin, both Sales Associates of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Kylie and Jennifer also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second-highest sale of 2023 in the town of Narragansett. Kylie and Jennifer were also involved in the transaction of this property in 2022.

Known as Twin Gables, this historic property is a magnificent seaside estate built in 1883 by wealthy cotton broker Charles H. Pope. With stunning ocean views and vistas, it is a treasured part of Narragansett. Under contract in two days, it is the epitome of magical oceanside summers.

“I am elated to see this home be passed on to the new stewards” says Kylie McCollough. “An iconic part of Narragansett, it has been a pleasure to once again work with the owners and sellers of this estate.”

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!