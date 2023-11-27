The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to everyone, regardless of your skill level. Come with specific questions or we can just chat. There is no such thing as a stupid question. Call 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or visit our website to make an appointment.

Monday mornings, 10:30-11:30am, Bulgarmarsh Park

Book Walk & Talk

Meet us by the picnic tables at Bulgarmarsh Park for a leisurely walk around the path and an informal chat about what you’ve been reading and watching lately. This program is weather-dependent. Please check the library’s Facebook page or visit the library’s website to sign up for email updates and cancellations.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are a seasoned pro or still learning, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Monday, December 4th, 6:30-7:30pm

Poetry Workshop

Learn how to develop your poetry’s power, move an audience with your poem, prepare a superior poetry submission, and increase your chances of getting published. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, December 6th, 6:00-8:00pm

Craft Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Friday, December 8th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, December 20th, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Saturday, December 9th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Monday, December 11th, 6:00-7:00pm

Crochet Club

Join us in the Teen Room as we learn to crochet! All skill levels welcome! Open to teens and adults.

Monday, December 18th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading The Christmas Cat by Melody Carlson. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library.

Wednesday, December 20th, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Wednesday, December 27th, 6:00-8:00pm

Movie Night: A Man Called Otto

Join us for a free movie, popcorn, and drinks on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This month, we will show A Man Called Otto (2022; Rated PG-13; 2h 6min). Otto is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Based on the novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.