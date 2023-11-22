Update: 8:15 am

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has restricted access to the Newport Pell and Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridges for certain vehicles due to high-speed winds. House trailers/RVs, empty enclosed trailers, or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, limited wind restrictions may be implemented when sustained wind speeds exceed 50 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @RIEZPASS.

