Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

November 5 – 11, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

Eastbound Right Lane Closure– 11/6 and 11/7- 9 am to 4 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure– 11/6 and 11/8 to 11/10- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure –11/7- 7 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

Northbound Right Lane Closure- 11/6 to 11/10- 9 am to 3 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

November 4 – 10, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exits 37 B, C and D, exits closed for bridge repairs, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: On the ramp from Memorial Blvd. to I-95 South, on-ramp closed for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Temporary Exit Closures

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 39A, exit closed for attenuator repair, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-midnight. Use Smithfield Ave. exit to detour.

Smithfield: I-295 North, at Exit 12B (Rte. 44 West), exit closed for drainage work, Sun. and Mon. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95 South, below Rte. 12 (Park Ave.) and Milford St./Woodbine St., two left lanes closed for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.



Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 15 to Exit 10, alternating lane closures for sign inspections, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Main St. on-ramp to I-95 South to Exit 41, right lane closed, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., with two right lanes, 11 p.m.-5 a.m., for electrical work.



Smithfield: I-295 South, from Exit 18 to Exit 15A, alternating lane closures for sign inspections, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, from the Rte. 7 overpass to the Rte. 104 overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Tues. nights, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

West Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 1A to Exit 22, various lane and temporary on/off ramp closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: I-95, from Exit 35 to Exit 36B, right shoulder closures for bridge inspections, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: I-195, from I-95 to Exit 1A, right shoulder closed for bridge inspections, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 33B (Elmwood Ave.), left shoulder closed for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Providence: I-95, at the Elmwood Ave. Bridge, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: I-95 South, just past Broadway, right shoulder closed in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Fri., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.



Warwick/West Warwick: I-295 North, at the Providence St. Bridge, right lane closed for construction, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Thurs., 9 am.-3 p.m.



West Greenwich: I-95 South, at Exit 14, partial right lane closure in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Thurs., 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, and I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, road closed for bridge work, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North Service Rds., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, roads closed for bridge work, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South Service Rds., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, roads closed for bridge work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, rolling roadblock for utility work, Thurs. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., left turns prohibited for drainage work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, from Dowling Village Blvd. to Rte. 146 South, road closed for paving, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., road closed for drainage installation, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from I-295 to I-95, road and ramps closed for bridge slide, Fri. night (Nov. 3) at 7 p.m.-end of day, Mon. (Nov. 6.) Follow signed detour.

Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for traffic signal, electrical and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.



Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

The on-ramp from Union Ave. to Rte. 10 North, will be closed for drainage work, Fri. night (Nov. 3), 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Rte. 10 North, from Rte. 6 East/Rte. 10 North merge to just north of Tobey St., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

On the bridge spanning Amtrak, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South, expect noise for steel beam installation, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 West, from 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

Providence: At the Reservoir Ave. on-ramp to Rte. 10 North, on-ramp closed for attenuator repair, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-midnight. Use Niantic Ave. to detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Weekend

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1 South, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, lane shifts, right lane, and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked in a moving operation for paving, Sat., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for paving and striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from the Branch Ave. on-ramp to just past the Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane and temporary ramp closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, under School St., shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, at the Central St. overpass, right shoulder closed in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Fri., 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Providence: On the Rte. 10 South off-ramp to Elmwood Ave., right shoulder closed for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 2 (Bald Hill Rd. and New London Ave.) North, from the Warwick line to Rte. 37, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, possible excessive dust/noise for paving, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

East Providence: Rte. 152 (North Broadway), at Roger Williams Ave., before and after the Ten Mile River Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures/one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 2 (New London Ave.) North, at Howard Ave. (West), various lane closures for traffic signal work, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Rte. 14 West, from Independence Way to Blue Jay Dr., partial right lane closure for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 pm.



Providence: O’Connell St., from Eddy St. to Rte. 1A (Allens Ave.), alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Public St., from Eddy St. to Rte. 1A (Allens Ave.), alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Thurbers Ave., below I-95, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Broad St. East, from Corinth St. to Aldrich St., right shoulder closed and parking restricted for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Providence: Eddy St., from Pavilion Ave. to Aldrich St., right shoulder closed and lane shift for bridge work, Wed. and Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Providence: Allens Ave., at Eddy St., various lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Providence: Elmwood Ave., under I-95, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Broadway, at Service Rd. 1 at the I-95 overpass, right closed in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington: Middle Hwy., at Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for traffic signal work, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from Van Zandt Ave. to the Connector Rd., alternating traffic for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Please note: the Downtown Newport ramp from Rte. 138 East will be closed overnight to accommodate this work. Please continue straight and take a left onto the JT Connell Connector Rd. and a left onto JT Connell Highway to proceed to Downtown Newport.

Temporary Road Closures

Tiverton: at the intersection of Fish Rd. and Bulgarmarsh Rd. to the Park and Ride, road closed for electrical work/paving, Mon.-Fri. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Follow signed detour. Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic controlled by a police detail, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m., with the road remaining open to all traffic 24-hours per day on Sat., Sun. and holidays. Through November 9th.

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Johnston: Rte. 6 (Hartford Ave.), from Reservoir Ave. to the I-295 North ramps, partial lane and temporary I-295 on- and off-ramp closures for milling, paving and striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Weekday

Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 to Glenbridge Ave., various lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Greenville Ave., at Sanderson Rd., alternating lane closures, one way traffic and narrowed lanes for intersection safety improvements, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 5 North, at the Rte. 146 overpass, partial right lane closures in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Fri., 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.



Woonsocket: School St., from Briarwood Rd. to Forestdale Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. and Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Woonsocket: Mendon Rd., at Bartlet St./Corsi St./Olympia Ave., shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and driveway/walkways blocked for curbing and sidewalk installation, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through the end of the year. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Narragansett/North Kingstown/Exeter/South Kingstown: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Hamilton Allenton Rd. in North Kingstown to Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, and Rte. 2 in Exeter, from Rte. 102 to Rte. 138 in South Kingstown, shoulder closures and lane shifts for drainage work, traffic signal installation and landscaping, Mon.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and Fri., 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 91, at Rte. 78, right lane closures in a moving operation for weather station maintenance, Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the Airport Connector off-ramp, right shoulder closed for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 North to Post Rd., right shoulder closed for landscaping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., from the Airport Connector off-ramp to the Airport Connector on-ramp, various lane closures to remove staging, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport entrance, partial lane closures for milling and paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Airport entrance, partial lane closures for sidewalk and concrete work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Jefferson Blvd. West, between the I-95 North and South on-ramps, right lane closed for bridge work, Wed., Thurs., Fri. and Mon. (Nov. 13), 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.