The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today provided the following update on the ongoing Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

“Overnight alternating one-way traffic for intersection work and paving is scheduled on JT Connell Highway, from Van Zandt Avenue to the JT Connell Highway Connector, Sunday-Wednesday nights from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. We’ll also have daytime lane shifts along the same stretch of JT Connell Highway for sidewalk, curb and electrical utilities installation, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoulder closures may also be required for traffic signal work on JT Connell Highway at the RK Plaza, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, project crews will also be working on the off-road drainage swales, along the now closed “road to nowhere” and Admiral Kalbfus Road”.

For more information on the project, visit www.dot.ri.gov/projects/pellbridgeramps/.