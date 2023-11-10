Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

November 12 – 18, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge.

Westbound Right Lane Closure– 11/13 and 11/14- 7 am to 3 pm

Eastbound Right Lane Closure– 11/15 to 11/17- 9 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

November 11-17, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Providence: The on-ramp from Atwells Ave. to I-95 North, will be closed for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for waterline work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and temporary ramp closures (Exit 1D, and the on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Warren Ave. and Taunton Ave.) for guardrail installation, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.



New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Weekend

Providence: I-95 North, at Exit 37B/C/D, below the Atwells Ave. on-ramp, left shoulder closed with lane shift and narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

East Providence: I-195, under the Horton Farm Bridge connecting the East Shore Expressway to I-195 West, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Lincoln: I-295 North, from Exit 18 to Exit 22, alternating lane closures for overhead sign inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.



Providence: I-95, at Exit 35 (Thurbers Ave.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, from Exit 37 to Exit 35, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Smithfield: I-295, at Exits 12A & 12B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 North, from Rte. 117 to the Rte. 3 overpass, left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Tues. nights, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.

West Greenwich: I-95, over Robin Hollow Rd. at the Robin Hollow Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24A, alternating lane closures for conduit installation, Sun. and Mon. nights, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

West Warwick to Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 1A to Exit 22, various lane and temporary on/off ramp closures in a moving operation for striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket: I-95 North, at Frontage Rd., right lane closed on the off-ramp and shoulder closed on Frontage Rd., for bridge lighting work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3p.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 27A to Exit 24B, and I-95 North, from Exit 24B to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for construction, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



West Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, and I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24, right shoulder closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Warwick/East Greenwich: I-95 South, from Exit 24 to Exit 21, and I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24A, shoulder closures for construction, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge construction, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South Service Rds., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, roads closed for bridge construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: At the intersection of Rte. 146 and Sayles Hill Rd., left turns prohibited for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, near Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., road closed for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed



Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for curbing, sidewalk and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed, and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.



6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. off-ramp, right lane closed for steel installation on the Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South ramp over Amtrak, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.



Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from the I-95 South/Rte. 4 South interchange to the Division St. off-ramp, and on Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to the Exit 9B off-ramp, right lane closed with a rolling roadblock possible for utility work, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, right shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, under School St., shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence/Providence: The new Henderson Bridge is slated to open to westbound motorists on Fri. morning (Nov. 17), and to eastbound motorists on Mon. morning (Nov. 20.)



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Massasoit Ave., road closed northbound at Wilmarth Ave., and southbound at Broadway, to establish a new traffic pattern, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Pawtucket/Providence: Rte. 44, from Commerce St. to Orms St., and Rte. 15, from Power Rd. to Fairlawn Ave., alternating lane closures/one-way traffic, with driveways/walkways blocked, street parking restricted and narrowed lanes for traffic signal work, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Providence: Blacktone St., from Eddy St. to Rte. 1A (Allens Ave.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Providence: Killingly St., from Rte. 6A (Hartford Ave.) to Ruth St., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Providence: Eddy St., from the Eddy St. Bridge to Allens Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Eddy St., from Pavilion Ave. to Aldrich St., lane shifts and narrowed lanes for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »



East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Weekday

Barrington: Middle Hwy., at Lincoln Ave., alternating lane closures for landscaping and paving, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from Van Zandt Ave. to the JT Connell Highway Connector, alternating one-way traffic for intersection work and paving, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from Van Zandt Ave. to the JT Connell Highway Connector, lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., at #199, shoulder closures as needed for traffic signal work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main Rd. to Green End Ave., alternating one-way traffic for sidewalk construction, Mon.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Newport: Goat Island Causeway, over Newport Harbor, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. and Tues., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Portsmouth: Boyds Lane, under Rte. 24, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Johnston: Rte. 6 West, at the on/off ramps to I-295 South, ramps closed for paving, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Smithfield: Rte. 104 (Farnum Pke.), from Kane Rd. to Old County Rd., alternating lane closures for milling, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.), over the Blackstone River and P&W RR, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed.-Fri., 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South ramps, partial lane closures with driveways/walkways blocked for paving, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 to Glenbridge Ave, various lane and shoulder closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Johnston: Rte. 5 (Greenville Ave.), at Sanderson Rd., right lane closures with alternating one-way traffic and driveways/walkways blocked for intersection improvements, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at the Kings Factory Rd. Bridge over the Pawcatuck River just south of Rte. 91, is closed for bridge replacement through Fri., Nov. 17. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.) from Hamilton Allenton Rd. in North Kingstown to Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulders closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



West Greenwich: Rte. 3 (Nooseneck Hill Rd.), at the Nooseneck Hill Rd. Bridge over I-95, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Greenwich: Rte. 102 (Victory Hwy.), at the Victory Hwy. Bridge over I-95, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the Airport Connector off-ramp, right shoulder closures for landscaping/construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to the Airport entrance, various partial lane closures for concrete and sidewalk work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 pm.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Division St. East, from I-95 North on-ramp from Division St. to the Rte. 4 South off/on ramp to/from Division St., right lane closed for utility work, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.