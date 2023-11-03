The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) honored two public employees for their outstanding service at their annual meeting last night. The recipients of RIPEC’s 47th Annual Public Service Awards are Dorothy Pascale, State Controller at the Rhode Island Department of Administration, and Joseph Nicholson, the recently retired City Manager of Newport. A keynote address was given by Amy Walter, publisher and Editor-In-Chief of the Cook Political Report.

“On behalf of RIPEC’s members, we sincerely thank Dotty and Joe for their commitment to public service,” said Mim Runey, LP.D., Johnson & Wales University chancellor and chair of RIPEC’s Board of Directors. “Dorothy Pascale and Joseph Nicholson have dedicated their careers to solving complex issues and implementing new programs to improve state and local government. With over 60 years of service between them, Dotty and Joe embody RIPEC’s commitment to responsible government and economic growth.”

About the Awardees

Dorothy Pascale (right), State Controller at the R.I. Department of Administration, is presented with the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Public Service Award by Keith Kelly, President of Citizens Bank Rhode Island.



Dorothy Pascale was awarded the Gary S. Sasse Distinguished Public Service Award, which recognizes an exceptional state employee. Dotty has over 20 years of experience in public service and has moved up the ranks of state government to her current post as State Controller. A certified public accountant and certified financial forensic accountant, Dotty previously served as the Chief Internal Auditor for the Office of Management and Budget and as the Chief Financial Officer at the RI Department of Transportation. In her current role, she is responsible for all financial, accounting, and cost systems across Rhode Island government.

Joseph Nicholson (left), the recently retired City Manager of Newport, is presented with the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award by Deanna Fidler, Executive Vice President at FM Global.



Joseph Nicholson was awarded the Robert M. Goodrich Distinguished Public Service Award, which recognizes an exceptional local employee. Joe served the City of Newport for nearly 40 years, retiring in September of this year. He served as Newport’s city solicitor for 26 years and as city manager from 2014 until his retirement in September 2023. Joe is the longest tenured city manager in Newport’s history.

Amy Walter’s keynote address offered analysis and answered questions from attendees about the current political climate and its broader impact. Walter is the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter. For more than 20 years, she has built a reputation as an accurate, objective, and insightful analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers. Her analysis has earned her numerous accolades, including the Washington Post’s Crystal Ball Award and being named one of the top 50 journalists by Washingtonian.

“RIPEC continues to provide policy leadership on the most pressing issues facing Rhode Island. This year, our policy research led to action that will significantly improve the tax climate for businesses. Working with elected leaders, our concept for a broad tangible tax exemption led to legislation approved by the General Assembly, and signed into law by the Governor,” said RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase. “K-12 education remains the most serious social issue facing Rhode Island. RIPEC will continue to support bold efforts to improve our schools. Thank you to the RIPEC members, whose continued commitment and support makes our successes and ongoing work possible.”

At their annual meeting, RIPEC also honored their outgoing board chair, Mim Runey, for her service over the past six years. DiBiase said, “RIPEC has been most fortunate to have Mim Runey’s exceptional leadership as chair of the board of directors. On behalf of our members, we sincerely thank her for her time, guidance, and dedication.”

RIPEC members elected Keith Kelly, President of Citizens Bank Rhode Island, as chair of the board. They also elected Kate Hearns, Head of Finance and Planning for Rhode Island Energy, treasurer. Patrick Rogers, Managing Partner at Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, was re-elected vice-chair and Michele Lederberg, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, was re-elected secretary.

For over nine decades, businesses and nonprofits have served as RIPEC members, supporting the organization’s work in finding solutions to the critical challenges facing the Ocean State. RIPEC continues to focus on the most pressing issues facing Rhode Island: improving state and local tax policy, the adoption of strong, responsible state and municipal budgets, and bold action to improve K-12 education.