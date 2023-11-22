KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Weston had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 97-59 win over Johnson & Wales (R.I.) on Wednesday.

Weston shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Rams (4-2). Jaden House scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Zek Montgomery was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats were led by Aireus Rasberry, who recorded 30 points. Josh Zangerle added 16 points for Johnson & Wales. Izaiah Shaw-Glen also put up eight points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!