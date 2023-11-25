PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Josh Oduro scored 29 points, Bryce Hopkins had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Providence defeated Lehigh 78-64 on Friday night.

Oduro also had seven rebounds for the Friars (5-1). Devin Carter added 10 points.

The Mountain Hawks (1-5) were led by Dominic Parolin, who recorded 18 points. Lehigh also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Keith Higgins Jr.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

