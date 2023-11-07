The hunt is over! Rhode Island Lottery today announced that the $50,000 Powerball prize set to expire in approximately one month was claimed by a man from Portsmouth. The Rhode Island Lottery issued a release towards the end of October in an effort to find the winner. The winning ticket was purchased on December 3, 2022, at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown.

The Portsmouth man was not identified by the Rhode Island Lottery.

That’s not the only happy-winner story. A man from Johnston is getting a dog after winning $100,000! He purchased the “20X” Instant Game at Colbea Enterprises, 525 Killingly St., Johnston.

Another winner, a man from Coventry, won $26,040 on the Midday Daily Number: 6 3 0 7 on November 4, 2023. He picked up his ticket at Cumberland Farms, 785 Tiogue Ave., Coventry, and plans to put his winnings in the bank.

Lastly, a man from West Greenwich won $22,500 playing Keno at Tiogue Food & Snack, 851 Tiogue Ave., Coventry. He played a combination of family’s birthdays on his seven-spot Keno Plus wager. All seven numbers matched numbers drawn, and with the 5 Keno Plus multiplier also drawn, the $4,500 base prize became $22,500. He said plans to save the winnings.