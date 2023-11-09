Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.
That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.
Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Providence. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.
#10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
– Makes up 1.3% of all page views
#9. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
– Makes up 1.4% of all page views
#8. Bridgeport, Connecticut
– Makes up 1.6% of all page views
#7. Springfield, Massachusetts
– Makes up 1.7% of all page views
#6. New Haven, Connecticut
– Makes up 2.1% of all page views
#5. Washington, Washington D.C.
– Makes up 2.3% of all page views
#4. Worcester, Massachusetts
– Makes up 3.3% of all page views
#3. Hartford, Connecticut
– Makes up 5.5% of all page views
#2. Boston, Massachusetts
– Makes up 23.2% of all page views
#1. New York, New York
– Makes up 34.9% of all page views
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.
