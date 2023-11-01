Parking at a meter in Newport is free beginning today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023

In 2023, the paid metered parking season ran from May 1 through October 31.

Through April 30, 2024, there is no fee for parking at meters but a 3-hour limit remains in effect daily.

Newport Police Department and their Parking Division continue to monitor streets and enforce the parking code of ordinances throughout the “off-season” Parking on any city street or in any city lot for more than 24 hours is prohibited.

Public Parking Lots

The City Of Newport operates 5 public parking lots during a typical season (May through October); the Gateway Parking Lot, Mary Street Parking Lot, Easton’s Beach Lot, Long Wharf Lot, and Touro Street Parking Lot.

Many of these lots, especially Mary Street in downtown Newport, are open to the public and allow free parking during the offseason.

Residential Parking

The Residential Parking Program restricts curbside parking on designated residential streets from May 1st to October 1st of each year to holders of Resident Parking Permits, visitor passes, or temporary permits.

For more information visit Parking & Transportation on the City of Newport’s website or visit their full parking guide here.