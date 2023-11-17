Each Friday, we are excited to present a lineup of Open Houses happening in Newport County. This weekend there is a diverse selection of available properties, with 35 homes opening their doors for public tours. Whether you’re searching for a single-family home, a luxury condominium, or a multi-family residence, our showcase has something for every discerning buyer.

Little Compton Open Houses:

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $545,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $549,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Middletown Open Houses:

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

2 Ruth Street, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5/2 Price: $649,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

6 North Drive, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/1.5 Price: $749,900 Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

999 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/2 Price: $750,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

766 Indian Avenue, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5/5.5 Price: $3,995,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

2 Stimpson Street, Middletown Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/2 Price: $1,295,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Newport Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

38 Dudley Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/2.5 Price: $699,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

1 Bradford Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/3.5 Price: $1,250,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $519,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $799,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 1/1.5 Price: $575,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

9 Cherry Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $1,049,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Sunday, November 19, 2023:

11 Poplar Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/1.5 Price: $789,900 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

4 Findlay Place, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/1 Price: $675,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

138 Webster Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5/6.2 Price: $4,295,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 3/3.5 Price: $1,690,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

101 Washington Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 6/4.5 Price: $3,999,900 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

1 Bradford Avenue, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/3.5 Price: $1,250,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

1 Maitland Court, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/2.5 Price: $999,999 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Portsmouth Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

2372 East Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $425,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

99 Mill Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/2.5 Price: $649,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

120 Lilac Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/2.5 Price: $1,100,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

128 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/3.5 Price: $2,495,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/1 Price: $875,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/2 Price: $725,000 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



Sunday, November 19, 2023:

93 East Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5/2 Price: $650,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/2.5 Price: $825,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/1 Price: $875,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

14 Fox Run Road, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/1.5 Price: $479,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/2 Price: $725,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 3/3 Price: $795,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

333 Mccorrie Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/3.5 Price: $975,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Tiverton Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

579 East Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $579,900 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $385,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $895,000 Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM



Sunday, November 19, 2023:

579 East Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $579,900 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $369,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

487 Nanaquaket Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $1,195,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $709,999 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



