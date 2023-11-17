Each Friday, we are excited to present a lineup of Open Houses happening in Newport County. This weekend there is a diverse selection of available properties, with 35 homes opening their doors for public tours. Whether you’re searching for a single-family home, a luxury condominium, or a multi-family residence, our showcase has something for every discerning buyer.
For more information about any of these listings or any property related questions, please contact our Real Estate contributor – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX Results. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.
Click here for this weekend’s Open House roster
Little Compton Open Houses:
Sunday, November 19, 2023:
- 202 Long Highway, Little Compton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $545,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 202 Long Highway, Little Compton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $549,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Middletown Open Houses:
Sunday, November 19, 2023:
- 2 Ruth Street, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5/2
- Price: $649,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- 6 North Drive, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/1.5
- Price: $749,900
- Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- 999 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/2
- Price: $750,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- 766 Indian Avenue, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5/5.5
- Price: $3,995,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- 2 Stimpson Street, Middletown
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/2
- Price: $1,295,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Newport Open Houses:
Saturday, November 18, 2023:
- 38 Dudley Avenue, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
- Price: $699,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 1 Bradford Avenue, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
- Price: $1,250,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $519,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $799,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 1/1.5
- Price: $575,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 9 Cherry Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $1,049,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Sunday, November 19, 2023:
- 11 Poplar Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/1.5
- Price: $789,900
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 4 Findlay Place, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/1
- Price: $675,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 138 Webster Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5/6.2
- Price: $4,295,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 3/3.5
- Price: $1,690,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 101 Washington Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 6/4.5
- Price: $3,999,900
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
- 1 Bradford Avenue, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
- Price: $1,250,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 1 Maitland Court, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
- Price: $999,999
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Portsmouth Open Houses:
Saturday, November 18, 2023:
- 2372 East Main Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $425,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 99 Mill Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
- Price: $649,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 120 Lilac Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
- Price: $1,100,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 128 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
- Price: $2,495,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/1
- Price: $875,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/2
- Price: $725,000
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Sunday, November 19, 2023:
- 93 East Main Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5/2
- Price: $650,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
- Price: $825,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/1
- Price: $875,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- 14 Fox Run Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/1.5
- Price: $479,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/2
- Price: $725,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 3/3
- Price: $795,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 333 Mccorrie Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/3.5
- Price: $975,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Tiverton Open Houses:
Saturday, November 18, 2023:
- 579 East Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $579,900
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $385,000
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 1886 Main Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $895,000
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
Sunday, November 19, 2023:
- 579 East Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $579,900
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $369,900
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 487 Nanaquaket Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $1,195,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $709,999
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
