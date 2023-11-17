Each Friday, we are excited to present a lineup of Open Houses happening in Newport County.  This weekend there is a diverse selection of available properties, with 35 homes opening their doors for public tours. Whether you’re searching for a single-family home, a luxury condominium, or a multi-family residence, our showcase has something for every discerning buyer. 

For more information about any of these listings or any property related questions, please contact our Real Estate contributor – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX Results.  He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com

Click here for this weekend’s Open House roster

Little Compton Open Houses:

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

  • 202 Long Highway, Little Compton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2
    • Price: $545,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 202 Long Highway, Little Compton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
    • Price: $549,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Middletown Open Houses:

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

  • 2 Ruth Street, Middletown
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 5/2
    • Price: $649,000
    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • 6 North Drive, Middletown
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/1.5
    • Price: $749,900
    • Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
  • 999 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 2/2
    • Price: $750,000
    • Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
  • 766 Indian Avenue, Middletown
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 5/5.5
    • Price: $3,995,000
    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
  • 2 Stimpson Street, Middletown
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/2
    • Price: $1,295,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Newport Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

  • 38 Dudley Avenue, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
    • Price: $699,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 1 Bradford Avenue, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
    • Price: $1,250,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/1
    • Price: $519,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 259 Gibbs Avenue #1, Newport
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/1
    • Price: $799,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 1/1.5
    • Price: $575,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • 9 Cherry Street, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2
    • Price: $1,049,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

  • 11 Poplar Street, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/1.5
    • Price: $789,900
    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 4 Findlay Place, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/1
    • Price: $675,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 138 Webster Street, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 5/6.2
    • Price: $4,295,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B, Newport
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 3/3.5
    • Price: $1,690,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 101 Washington Street, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 6/4.5
    • Price: $3,999,900
    • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • 1 Bradford Avenue, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
    • Price: $1,250,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 1 Maitland Court, Newport
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
    • Price: $999,999
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Portsmouth Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

  • 2372 East Main Road, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 2/1
    • Price: $425,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • 99 Mill Lane, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
    • Price: $649,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 120 Lilac Lane, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/2.5
    • Price: $1,100,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 128 Indian Avenue, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
    • Price: $2,495,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • 335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/1
    • Price: $875,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
  • 12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/2
    • Price: $725,000
    • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

  • 93 East Main Road, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 5/2
    • Price: $650,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
  • 281 Rolling Hill Road, Portsmouth
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
    • Price: $825,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • 335 Fairview Lane, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/1
    • Price: $875,000
    • Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
  • 14 Fox Run Road, Portsmouth
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/1.5
    • Price: $479,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • 12 Rebels Way, Portsmouth
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 2/2
    • Price: $725,000
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
  • 94 Storm King Drive, Portsmouth
    • Type: Condominium
    • Beds/Baths: 3/3
    • Price: $795,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • 333 Mccorrie Lane, Portsmouth
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/3.5
    • Price: $975,000
    • Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Tiverton Open Houses:

Saturday, November 18, 2023:

  • 579 East Road, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2
    • Price: $579,900
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • 48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 2/1
    • Price: $385,000
    • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 1886 Main Road, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
    • Price: $895,000
    • Time: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 19, 2023:

  • 579 East Road, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2
    • Price: $579,900
    • Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
  • 44 Blue Jay Street, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2
    • Price: $369,900
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • 487 Nanaquaket Road, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
    • Price: $1,195,000
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • 81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton
    • Type: Single Family
    • Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
    • Price: $709,999
    • Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to find your dream home! For more information, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX Results at 401-241-1851. 

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!

RECENT STORIES

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.