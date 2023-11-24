Looking for the perfect home that matches your family needs and budget? Each week Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX RESULTS, provides some insight on the upcoming Open House events in Newport County. This weekend offers an incredible opportunity for you to tour a variety of local properties so mark your calendar and discover the home of your dreams. For more insight on any of these listings, please feel free to contact Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THIS WEEKEND’S OPEN HOUSE OFFERINGS

Saturday, November 25, 2023:

Little Compton Open Houses:

202 Long Highway, Little Compton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $545,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Newport Open Houses:

54 William Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/1.5 Price: $950,000 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 1/1.5 Price: $575,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

6 Howe Avenue #7, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/2.5 Price: $950,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $515,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

83 Division Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/4 Price: $1,975,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

23 Clinton Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5/2.5 Price: $1,849,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

9 Cherry Street, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $1,049,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Portsmouth Open Houses:

95 West Main Road, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/3.5 Price: $1,600,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

30 Attleboro Avenue, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $1,500,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Tiverton Open Houses:

1886 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $895,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/1 Price: $385,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Sunday, November 26, 2023:

Newport Open House:

90 Rhode Island Avenue #7, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: Studio/1 Price: $249,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

1 Maitland Court, Newport Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2/2.5 Price: $999,999 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2/2 Price: $849,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4/4.5 Price: $1,599,999 Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

3785 Main Road, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2 Price: $499,900 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3/2.5 Price: $709,999 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM



Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to find the home you’ve been searching for in our incredible community. For additional details or to schedule a private showing, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS at 401-241-1851. I look forward to earning your business and helping you make your dream home a reality. Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

