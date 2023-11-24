Looking for the perfect home that matches your family needs and budget? Each week Tyler Bernadyn, co-owner of RE/MAX RESULTS, provides some insight on the upcoming Open House events in Newport County. This weekend offers an incredible opportunity for you to tour a variety of local properties so mark your calendar and discover the home of your dreams. For more insight on any of these listings, please feel free to contact Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.
Saturday, November 25, 2023:
Little Compton Open Houses:
- 202 Long Highway, Little Compton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $545,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Newport Open Houses:
- 54 William Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/1.5
- Price: $950,000
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 50 Old Beach Road #5, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 1/1.5
- Price: $575,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 6 Howe Avenue #7, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
- Price: $950,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 259 Gibbs Avenue #5, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $515,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- 83 Division Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/4
- Price: $1,975,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 23 Clinton Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5/2.5
- Price: $1,849,900
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 9 Cherry Street, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $1,049,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Portsmouth Open Houses:
- 95 West Main Road, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/3.5
- Price: $1,600,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
- 30 Attleboro Avenue, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $1,500,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Tiverton Open Houses:
- 1886 Main Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $895,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 48 Ash Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/1
- Price: $385,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Sunday, November 26, 2023:
Newport Open House:
- 90 Rhode Island Avenue #7, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: Studio/1
- Price: $249,900
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 1 Maitland Court, Newport
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2/2.5
- Price: $999,999
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 20 East Bowery Street #1A, Newport
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2/2
- Price: $849,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 22 Willow Lane, Portsmouth
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4/4.5
- Price: $1,599,999
- Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
- 3785 Main Road, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2
- Price: $499,900
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 81 Hobson Avenue, Tiverton
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3/2.5
- Price: $709,999
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
