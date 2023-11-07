Gary P. Rose, 64, of Tiverton, died unexpectedly, Saturday October 28, 2023, in St. Anne’s Hospital.

He was the husband of Carrie B. (Garcia) Rose.

Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Victor and Elizabeth Marie (Lima) Rose Jr.

Besides his wife Carrie, he leaves their children Christopher Rose and Annie Rose, as well as his brother Victor Sylvia Rose III all of Tiverton. Gary was also the stepbrother of David Rose.

He was a printer at Hodges Badge during the 80’s. He then began working in Sales for the FW Webb company for over 20 years before his retirement. In addition, Gary loved to D.J. for weddings and special events including the Tiverton High School Basketball Games.

Gary was an active member of Tiverton Recreation. For many years he coached Tiverton Little League and Girls’ Softball.

He loved watching sports, and the History Channel, he relaxed by listening to music, camping, but mostly spending time with family and friends.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.