Gary L. Bzdula, 71, of Tiverton, RI, passed away in Charlton Memorial Hospital on November 16, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Alfred and Evelyn (Bedard) Bzdula. He graduated from BMC Durfee High School in Fall River, Class of 1970.

Gary was a talented jack of all trades. A skilled huntsman, he was a member of the Tiverton Rod and Gun Club. He had an adventurous spirit and found joy in riding his motorcycle, embracing the freedom of the open road. Gary worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Quonset, RI, as a ship fitter.

Gary is survived by his son, Jared Bzdula, of Dartmouth, MA, his brother, Wayne Bzdula and wife Cheryl, of Tiverton, his devoted partner, Laura Fitzgibbons and her daughters Bailey and Keaton, of Falmouth MA, and his grandchildren, Kayla Borges and son Kenneth, of Tiverton, Angel Bzdula, of Bristol, Summer Bzdula, of Bristol, and Edyn Bzdula, of Dartmouth MA.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Burial will be private in Pocasset Hill Cemetery.

Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

