Doris J. (Costa) Silvia, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on October 20, 2023. She was the wife of Ronald S. Silvia.
Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late William and Rita (Santos) Costa.
Doris had worked for the Lobster Pot in Bristol and Moulin Rouge in Tiverton. Outside of her work, Doris was a dedicated supporter of her son Jimmy’s racing team. After each race, she would lovingly prepare meals for the entire team, showcasing her passion for cooking and her unwavering support for her son’s pursuits. Later her grandsons Jake and Chase would join the family’s racing team.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Doris leaves her sons William J. Silvia, of Newport and James R. Silvia, and his wife Kelly of Middletown. She also leaves her grandsons, Andrew James Silvia, and his wife Sarah, Jake William Silvia, Chase Cooper Silvia. Doris was the sister of Lillian Arsenault of Portsmouth and Janet Costa of PA.
