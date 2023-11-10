Clifford was born in Fall River, MA, son of the late Holder and Iona (White) Manchester. He is survived by his sister June (Thornsbury) Parks.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters; Helen Huntley, Hazel Carr, Olive Fonseca, Phyllis Miranda, his brother; Lloyd Manchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Clifford lived his childhood in Tiverton, RI, and attended W.E. Ranger and Pocassett schools in Tiverton; and Henry Ford middle school in Fall River; he later earned his GED. Clifford was retired from working at Electric Boat.

Clifford served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy, followed by the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a veteran of the Cuban Crisis.

He was an avid reader. He loved living in Newport for its history, which he read about and studied and explored for years. His interests were many! History (both ancient and modern); Nature (at one time he raised a pair of raccoons); Hiking and climbing mountains; strolling beaches and woodlands; visiting and touring historical sites throughout the country.

He learned to fly a plane and took his first solo flight in August of 1976.

He was an excellent chef, a talent he attained while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. He also dabbled in so much more including art and photography.

Interment with military honors will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Old Stone Church Road, Tiverton RI, Saturday November 11, 2023 at 11:00am

A memorial service at Bliss Four Corner Congregational Church, Tiverton RI, at a later time and date to be announced.