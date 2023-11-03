This week, we’re introducing a new column, “Top 10 Concerts This Month.” The good news – November offers an exceptionally strong lineup of shows in the state, from legends of rock and roll to rising stars. At last check, tickets are still available for all of these shows.

November 10: Bob Dylan, who first played in Rhode Island at the Newport Folk Festival in 1963, returns 60 years later for a show at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.

November. 11: One of the longest-running venues of its type in the region, Stone Soup Coffeehouse hosts singer-songwriter Lisa Bastoni at Music Mansion in Providence. Click here for details.

November. 16: Go “Walking in Memphis” and enjoy an evening with the soulful sounds of Marc Cohn at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich. Click here for details.

November 16: “America’s Band,” The Beach Boys return to the area for a show at the Providence Performing Arts Center led by original member Mike Love along with longtime member Bruce Johnston and the touring band. Click here for details.

November. 17: Legendary Australian soft rock duo Air Supply, known for hits like “Here I Am” and “All Out of Love,” play the Twin River Events Center in Lincoln. Click here for details.

Nov. 18: Newport Folk Festival alum and John Prine Fellowship Award winner Jobi Riccio plays a club show at Askew in Providence. Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co. open. Click here for details.

Nov. 18: Former Dispatch bassist Pete Francis returns to Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth for an intimate show. Learn more about Francis in our recent interview here. Click here for details.

November. 18: Enjoy an “Evening of Music” at the United Theatre in Westerly with Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao & Yasmin Williams, a collective of multi-instrumentalists blending a range of musical traditions. Click here for details.

Nov. 18: Texas singer-songwriter Phoebe Hunt brings songs from her 2023 album Nothing Else Matters to the Newport Art Museum in a Newport Live show. Click here for details.

Nov. 19: Get ready to rock the house when Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real present tunes from their latest album, Sticks and Stones, at The Strand in Providence. Click here for details.

Nov. 25: The annual Thanksgiving weekend show with one of RI’s great all-time rock and roll bands is back when The Schemers return to The Met in Pawtucket. Click here for details.