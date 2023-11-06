Since 2001, countless collegiate student-athletes and team personnel have Raised the Bar and created the most successful franchise in New England Collegiate Baseball League history. In 2010 the Newport Gulls Board of Directors formed and instituted an organizational Hall of Fame to honor those players, coaches, and special contributors who had an exceptional year(s) on the field or service to the club. It is with great pleasure that the Board announces the selection of seven (7) new members to the illustrious group of Hall of Famers. The Sixth Class of Newport Gulls Alumnus will be inducted on Friday, February 16 at the Newport Marriott. Located directly across from Historic Cardines Field, the event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, music, video tributes, and a silent auction from 6:00- 11:00 PM.

The Class of 2024 will consist of five (5) former players and two (2) Honorary Inductees. From the 2010 roster, two right-handed pitchers; Seth Simmons (East Carolina) and Mark Appel (Stanford) will enter the Hall with a fellow right-handed pitcher, Pete Kelich (Bryant), of the 2012 team, and his teammate in 12’ Brett Graves (Mizzou). Brett also retuned for the 2013. Rounding out the group of players is the most junior of this class, Blaise Salter (Michigan St.) from the 2014 NECBL Champion Newport Gulls.

Completing the class of seven are two names synonymous with the Newport Gulls; the league’s all-time winningest manager, Mike Coombs, and man responsible for making the Gulls Broadcast Network what it is today, Nick Lima.

Gulls President & General Manager Chuck Paiva states, “Gathering the Gulls Family together for a Hall of Fame Ceremony is always a special experience. But what adds even greater magnitude to this event will be that this is the first ceremony since before COVID-19.” Newport inducted their last Hall of Fame Class in 2019. “We have been waiting a while to honor this group of gentlemen and the Board and I can’t wait for February to pay our respects and see everyone back where it all began.” Paiva added.

Each of this year's inductees has a beyond impressive resume which includes a Major League Gold Glove Award, MLB Draft #1 Overall Pick, NECBL Champions, League MVP, Newport Gulls Record Holders, and more. All seven inductees will be introduced in detail leading up to the event. Furthermore, additional information about how to attend the event is set to be released shortly. The Newport Marriott will also be offering a room block for those visiting Newport for the event. Please stay tuned to the Newport Gulls Website and Social Media Accounts for the latest information surrounding the night. Feel free to contact the Gulls at operations@newportgulls.com with any questions or to inquire about opportunities to assist in the planning and execution of the Sixth Newport Gulls Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.