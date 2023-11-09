The City of Newport announced on Facebook on Wednesday that the wayfinder maps along the Cliff Walk have been updated.

“We’re happy to report that thanks to our friends at Discover Newport and Salve Regina University, crews from the City’s Public Services staff have been able to install brand new wayfinder maps all along the Cliff Walk.

The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.

Thanks to all for your help in making the Cliff Walk one of our most cherished community treasures!”