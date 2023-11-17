The Naval War College Foundation (NWCF) has recently made an exciting addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Cathleen Coyle as the organization’s Chief Development Officer. Coyle will be collaborating closely with CAPT George E. Lang, Jr., USN (Ret.), the President and Chief Executive Officer, to expand the Foundation’s influence across the nation and further enhance support for both the NWCF and the U.S. Naval War College (USNWC).

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Coyle stated, “I am excited to join the Foundation team under the leadership of CAPT George Lang, Chairman Daniel Holland, and the amazing Board of Trustees, I am looking forward to the work ahead.”

Bringing a wealth of experience to the position, Coyle has dedicated over two decades to professional fundraising, leadership development, and nonprofit management. Her career has centered around raising capital to support various educational, economic, and social causes. Coyle’s most recent engagements include leading development teams at prestigious institutions such as Yale University, MIT, and Harvard Kennedy School. Her expertise lies in spearheading innovative and transformative campaign strategies and execution.

Since assuming her new role on November 1, Coyle has wasted no time immersing herself in the Foundation’s activities. She recently attended the highly acclaimed Sentinel of the Sea Award Gala held in New York City on November 3, which honored Secretary John Lehman, Jr., the 65th U.S. Secretary of the Navy. Additionally, Coyle embarked on a noteworthy voyage aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in San Diego, CA, as an esteemed guest accompanying a group from NWCF on November 8.

Throughout her notable career, Coyle has successfully raised over $200 million in funds for scholarships benefiting underserved populations and facilitated leadership development programs. Notably, she has also played a pivotal role in driving strategic planning initiatives and effecting meaningful changes within development teams.

CAPT George Lang expressed his confidence in Coyle’s expertise, remarking, “Cathleen is an experienced and highly qualified development expert and will be an outstanding addition to our great organization. We are in a transformative period at the Foundation, and I look forward to working together to advance the missions of the NWCF and USNWC.”

Cathleen has a special connection with the U.S. military as the daughter and granddaughter of U.S. Army and Navy veterans. She has served as a critical fundraising consultant to veterans, members of Congress, and candidates for President. As an integral part of her commitment to the advancement community, Cathleen has designed and overseen leadership development programs to train the next generation of public leaders. In addition, she has extensive international experience, with previous positions in Europe and the Middle East and service on domestic and international advisory boards.

Cathleen graduated from Boston College, where she double majored in political science and communication studies. She has taken additional graduate courses in international studies and government at Harvard University. She resides in the Boston area with her husband and three children.

