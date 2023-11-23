This holiday season, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s need for community support is greater than ever before. The Center will provide toys and gifts for over 1,100 local children at Santa’s Workshop, its holiday gift assistance program. Over 900 families were helped via the Center’s Thanksgiving meal assistance program with more expected for December’s Holiday meal assistance program.

“The holidays are an especially stressful time when you struggle to put food on the table, let alone buy presents for your children. Everything is so expensive right now and our clients are really feeling the pinch.” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Community Center.

The MLK Center’s Holiday Help Programs rely on donations from individuals, local businesses, churches, and civic and fraternal organizations. Visit the MLK webpage at www.mlkccenter.org/holiday-help for ways to help.

“This time of year, we see tremendous community generosity at the MLK, said Hole Strout. “But with numbers of kids and families like these, we need more help. There are lots of ways to give and every toy, every food drive, every gift card matters.”

For more information can contact Melanie Saunders at (401)846-4828 x124 or msaunders@mlkccenter.org.

