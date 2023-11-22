The Alliance Française de Newport celebrated the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau in style on Friday, November 17th at The French Confection in Middletown, RI. They joined wine lovers from around the world who eagerly await the arrival of this year’s harvest.

Almost 50 Alliance members and their guests sampled 3 wines and were given a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau 2023 to take home. Alliance Française de Newport member and wine enthusiast, Julie Warburg, detailed the characteristics of each wine and provided some information about the region. Julie holds a Certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust. The French Confection provided an array of mouth-watering treats including a special chocolate truffle.

According to Alliance Française President, Barry Bailey, “There was a friendly atmosphere right from the start that continued throughout the evening.”

The mission of the Alliance Française de Newport is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the language and culture of France and French-speaking people, and our city’s and nation’s historic and continuing relationship with France, by providing educational and cultural programs for members and the general public. AFN is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information about AFN, please send an email to: afnewportri@gmail.com

