Meet your new best friend, Rocky – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption from the Potter League for animals, Rocky is an 8-year-old male mixed-breed.

“Meet Rocky, the lovable senior pup with a heart of gold! Despite his age, Rocky’s playful spirit shines bright, and his affectionate nature knows no bounds,” Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “With his endearing charm and boundless love, Rocky is the perfect companion for anyone looking to add a touch of warmth and joy to their life”.

If you are interested in adopting Rocky, fill out an adoption application and head to Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!