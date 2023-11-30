Marla Romash, co-owner and Pastry Chef at Our Table Jamestown has been appointed to Discover Newport’s Board of Directors representing Jamestown.

“This is such a special part of Rhode Island, with so much to offer visitors, from great beaches and natural spaces to amazing historical points of interest, the arts, and fabulous restaurants. I’m excited to join the work of sharing the magic of this region to attract tourists and Rhode Islanders alike,” Romash said in a statement.

Romash opened Our Table Jamestown in 2022 with her husband, Marc Alexander, who serves as Executive Chef. Romash began baking professionally after working in politics and media as a newspaper and television reporter and producer, press secretary to U.S. Senators and White House Communications Director for Vice President Al Gore. As a political media consultant, she’s helped elect U.S. Senators and Governors from Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Nevada and more, and continues to provide strategic communications support as a consultant to nonprofits, colleges, and universities.

“Marla’s experience as a business owner, chef, and political communications professional, offers her a unique perspective that is well suited to serve the destination. I look forward to working with her,” said Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith.

The Discover Newport Board of Directors is comprised of 18 members with representation from the nine municipalities within Newport and Bristol Counties and five specific industry appointments.

Romash will serve on the Board for a term of three years.