I am writing to support the proposed Middletown School Building Program and Bond request. I respect the excellent work of our Middletown Public Schools Building Committee and appreciate the need that has been well-established over many years.

As a former student of the Middletown schools, along with my wife and children. It would be selfish not to provide the same for future generations of Middletown families and children.

We all know that a good education and school buildings are expensive. The alternative of making repairs and improvements to deteriorated buildings is like throwing good money after bad.

In addition, with new construction, the state will contribute 55% of the cost. This tremendous cost benefit of state-supported funding expires in June 2024 and will no longer be available.

The annual investment for the best education facility for Middletown residents will be $1.69 per 1,000 of your assessment. Although initially (2024 & 2025), it will be less. Once bond funding is completed in 2026, the anticipated total cost will be $1.69 per thousand of your current home assessment. The median assessment fee will be $717 annually.

Homes in school districts that rank lower sell for a much lower price. Home buyers always consider the quality of the local school district before buying a house. Because they want their home to increase in value and know a great school district does just that.

Rather than listening to the fear-based propaganda about the cost to taxpayers, I prefer to be grateful for the financial security and long-lasting benefits of supporting our children and good schools in our community and vote in favor.