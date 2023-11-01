I have lived in Middletown full-time since retiring as a U.S. diplomat after 36 years of service, most of it abroad. As a diplomat, I proudly explained to foreign audiences that in America, the backbone of our society is our communities, which are responsible for our public schools, fire and police, roads and utilities, and many other vital services. Unlike many of the places I have served, where the central government controls nearly every aspect of its citizens’ lives, American communities run their affairs through locally elected officials, professional staff and administrators, and countless volunteers, all of whom look beyond their individual preferences to do what’s best for the broader community.

Americans have always sacrificed for the betterment of their communities, and the country as a whole, and Middletowners are no exception. Shortly after our town’s founding in 1743, with a population of less than 700 people, Middletown invested in its future by establishing schools. No doubt that effort required sacrifice on the part of the town’s citizens, but our forebears clearly recognized that such an investment was necessary to ensure the prosperity of our community.

I have visited Middletown High School and spoken with students and faculty, who impressed me with their dynamic curiosity and positive enthusiasm. The facilities, on the other hand, are clearly outdated and urgently need capital improvement to support the new technologies essential for 21st century education. As I found with many of our embassy buildings abroad of a similar age, the most cost-effective way to address the essential security, technological, and operational requirements is to replace them with modern, efficient, and well-equipped facilities. While the cost may seem high initially, the benefits are vastly greater, not only for the students and faculty, but for the community as a whole.

The bond is a supremely wise – and timely – investment in the future of our community. If the bond passes, Middletown can obtain major state funding to offset the costs. If the bond fails, we will forfeit those state funds while costs for repairs will only increase. And if the bond fails, taxes would still have to go up to address those growing demands as the existing schools continue to deteriorate. The time to act is now.

Our forebears understood that schools are an essential part of a strong community and they were willing to sacrifice to make that investment. They set a standard of community-based action and responsibility that is admired and emulated both here and abroad. I will follow their example.

George A. Krol

U.S. Ambassador, retired

