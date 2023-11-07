Kenny Chesney knows how to throw the summer into high gear. Having spent last spring and early summer with his taking-it-to-the-roots I Go Back 2023 Tour of those arenas and markets where he rose to major headlining status, the only country artist to be on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years for the past 14 years is bringing old friends and new to 18 full-scale stadiums, including Gillette Stadium on August 23, with a few more major surprises to come.

Joining Chesney is the multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band, enjoying their 12th CMA Group of the Year nomination; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker, known for his own hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

“That was the thing about Kracker and my song. It captured a vibe and a moment so perfectly. No matter how much fun you’re having all day long, ‘everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…’ I know from years of experience that’s true.

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Kicking off April 20, 2024 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the tour will run through August 23 at Foxborough, Mass.’s Gillette Stadium for what has become a tradition: closing out the tour in a venue Chesney has played to well over a million people. Chesney’s return to Gillette Stadium on August 23 will also mark his venue-record 22nd overall performance at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on-sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

“Zac Brown Band understands high-energy country, the same way Alabama did, and they’ve got our friend Caroline Jones in their line-up now, too,” Chesney says of the group joining as direct support. “Megan Moroney isn’t just one of the smart new voices in country, she’s really bringing a sense of heart and joy to the music – and I’m fired up to be bringing her out to No Shoes Nation.

“And Uncle Kracker has been part of so many fun times, crazy moments and memories made, it always kicks things up a notch when he’s out there with us. So, it really is old friends, new friends and a whole lotta love.”

Again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tourbrings all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America’s favorite stadiums.

Kenny Chesney

SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

On Sale Next Friday, Nov. 17

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Charlotte, N.C. Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 Minneapolis, Minn. U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Atlanta, Ga. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 Landover, Md. FedExField

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Pittsburgh, Pa. Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philadelphia, Pa. Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Chicago, Ill. Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Milwaukee, Wisc. American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kansas City, Mo. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Seattle, Wash. Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Los Angeles, Calif. SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Denver, Colo. Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Nashville, Tenn. Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 Detroit, Mich. Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium