Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney announced today that he is adding a second Gillette Stadium show to his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to meet the demand of his New England fanbase and will now perform at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, 2024.

Chesney, who is the only country artist to appear on Billboard’s ‘Top 10 Touring Artists of the Last 25 Years’ in each of the past 14 years, will return to Gillette Stadium for his venue-record 22nd and 23rd overall performances at the home of the Patriots and Revolution. The country superstar has played to more than one million total fans over his previous Gillette Stadium performances, and in what has become a tradition, will once again close out his tour at the birthplace of No Shoes Nation. He will be joined in Foxborough by multiple GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band; 2023 CMA Song of the Year and New Artist nominee Megan Moroney; and multiple-week No. 1 “When The Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker. Tickets for both the previously announced Aug. 23 show and newly added Aug. 24 show will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 17.

Again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour will bring all the high velocity energy and songs people know by heart back to America’s favorite stadiums. For more information, visit www.kennychesney.com/.