Josy Wright was honored with the prestigious “Best in Show” award for her etching, titled Fog Lifting, at this year’s Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center.

Second place was bestowed upon Victor Aguirre Williams for his captivating painting, Prosperity, while Christopher Terry secured third place with his thought-provoking painting, Atemporal Objects. The Members’ Show stands as an inspiring exhibition, showcasing 98 works of art created by talented members of the local creative community.

Furthermore, six artists were recognized with Honorable Mentions for their exemplary work in different mediums: Kate Barber in textiles, Jon Baylor in ceramics, Margit Burmeister in collage/assemblage, Barbara Crane in photography, Carol Mania in basketry, and Megan Orlando in painting.

The judge for this year’s Members’ Show was Toby Sisson, who not only serves as an artist but also holds the position of Director of the Studio Art Program in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Sisson described the “Best in Show” winner Fog Lifting as a display of “outstanding technical skill, elegant line quality and visual texture. [It’s a] delicate yet powerful portrayal of nature’s complexity. A wonderful example of printmaking’s enduring beauty” Sisson continues, “I looked at this for a long time and kept going back for more!”

Josy Wright, an artist based in Jamestown, will be awarded a solo exhibition in the small gallery of the Jamestown Arts Center during the 2024 Members’ Show in recognition of her “Best in Show” achievement.

Karen Conway, Exhibition Director of the Jamestown Arts Center, said, “What makes this year’s Members’ Show all the more special is that many of the pieces in the exhibition were made right here at the JAC in the ceramics and printmaking studios. We’re so lucky to have such a creative and talented group of members that make an incredible Members’ Show each year!”

In tandem with the Members’ Show, there is also an ongoing solo exhibition titled Memory or Imagination: The Work of Eileen McCarthy Muldoon. Eileen, the recipient of the 2023 Best-in-Show award, presents a collection of photographs that delve into dreams, imagination, and metaphor, allowing viewers to connect and relate to their own experiences.

Both the Members’ Show and Memory or Imagination: The Work of Eileen McCarthy Muldoon can be viewed during regular gallery hours from November 9 to December 16, 2022, every Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Exhibitions at the Jamestown Arts Center are open to everyone and admission is free. Many of the showcased works are available for purchase through the Jamestown Arts Center’s online store, with proceeds supporting the individual artists as well as the center itself.