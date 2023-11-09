How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.
National average gas prices have continued to edge lower this week, following overall crude oil prices, which have fallen in recent weeks as a result of industry concerns about lower demand, according to a Bloomberg News report.
Southeastern states are seeing the lowest prices, in general, with Northeastern and Western states seeing among the highest prices, according to AAA.
The trend of lowering prices looks set to continue as winter arrives: “With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of November 9.
Rhode Island by the numbers – Gas current price: $3.41 – Week change: -$0.07 (-1.9%) – Year change: -$0.46 (-11.8%) – Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
“The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn’t have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City’s Cliff Walk Commission.”