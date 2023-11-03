Despite the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, commuters have been treated to slowly falling gasoline prices this Halloween week.
The costs for oil and demand for gas are both falling, contributing to the downward trend in prices at the pump. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is nearly at the level it was at this time in 2021, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine kicked off higher prices in early 2022.
“There are now thousands of gas stations selling regular below $3 a gallon and even a few that have dipped below $2,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement this week.
Prices are expected to fall further as winter weather becomes more common and travel remains subdued. Arizonans are seeing average prices for gasoline fall below $4 for the first time in a long time. Montana, California, and Colorado saw the next largest declines in prices.
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of November 3.
Rhode Island by the numbers – Gas current price: $3.47 – Week change: -$0.04 (-1.3%) – Year change: -$0.33 (-8.7%) – Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)
