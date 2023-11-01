Residential Properties Ltd. today announced the sale of 1 Winslow Road in Little Compton for $2.5 million. RPL Sales Associate Jain Cern of our Little Compton office represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest sale of any kind in Little Compton in 2023 to date.

About the property, Residential Properties Ltd. shared, “Privacy abounds in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath waterfront home situated on 4.2 acres in the desirable Quicksand Pond neighborhood. The main house was lovingly built in the Mansard style with a versatile floor plan that allows for a first-floor primary bedroom. The detached 2-car garage provides a loft above, connected to the main house via a walkway, and is complete with a half bath. A separate landscaper’s garage proves perfect for storing tractors, tools, and more, while providing an artist’s studio above. Located just 45 minutes from both Newport and Providence and just over an hour from Boston, residents enjoy an ideal mix of a tranquil escape and nearby city living”.