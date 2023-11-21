Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 39 Kay Street in Newport for $2,550,000. Candice Sandman of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Living Group, represented the Seller in this transaction.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Newport’s Kay/Catherine neighborhood, year to date.*

Sited just blocks from Newport’s esteemed Bellevue Avenue, this home features 4 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms across 3,438 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1924, the property boasts tastefully modern, newly renovated interiors throughout.

“My client had a clear vision on how to bring this property back to life from the moment we first toured the home,” commented Sales Associate Candice Sandman. “I was lucky to be part of the transformation from start to finish. The renovations truly honor the history of the home while giving it the modern flow and amenities today’s discerning buyers expect.”

