Lila Delman Compass today announced the sale of 15 Blueberry Lane in Jamestown for $3,225,000.

Bob Bailey, top producing Sales Associate, of Lila Delman Compass’ Jamestown Office, represented the Seller.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 2nd highest sale of a non-waterfront property in Jamestown this year.*

Sited on nearly 1 acre in the desirable ‘Dumplings’ neighborhood of Jamestown, the 5,856 sqft custom-built home offers 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 observers balconies for views of the Narragansett Bay. The property’s lush grounds boast mature trees, native plants and bluestone walkways.

“Participating in the sale of 15 Blueberry Lane was a true pleasure. Having been involved with the design development and construction alongside my wife Julia Gerald as the architect, I saw this wonderful home constructed in 2004/2005,” commented Bob Bailey.

“Fast forward to 2023, I was delighted to have been given the opportunity to assist the Sellers with the sale, and seeing the excitement of the new owners looking forward to their new home. This sale was the 10th transaction I have had the pleasure of working on with these clients over the past 15 years.”