The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the third presentation of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series, featuring guest speaker Maureen D. Brady’s talk titled “The Surprising U.S. Roots of Ireland’s Tourism Industry, 1950s-1960s.”

The illustrated lecture will be presented at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, and live-streamed via Zoom. The lecture is made possible by a generous gift from Valarie and Dana Gelb.

Maureen D. Brady

Today, Ireland is a world-class travel destination that welcomes millions of Americans annually. Yet, after World War II, the Irish Government resisted the notion that transatlantic tourism was a practical pursuit, concerned that Ireland had little to offer sophisticated travelers and fearing that outsiders would taint the purity of the Irish people. Lecture attendees will hear about the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting the endeavor, the American travel experts who developed a tourism blueprint, and a “homecoming” festival that changed the course of Irish history. Ms. Brady’s talk will also touch on the history of the Newport-Kinsale Sister City relationship (AKA “Twinning”) that will mark its 25th anniversary in 2024.

In 1953, Ireland inaugurated a tourism festival aimed at Irish Americans named “An Tóstal: Ireland at Home” that would change the course of Irish history.



Maureen D. Brady holds a Master of Arts in Irish and Irish American Studies from New York University’s Glucksman Ireland House, including coursework and research at Trinity College Dublin. She is an instructor at the lifelong learning programs of Rutgers University’s Osher Institute and Brookdale Community College, where she teaches courses in Irish literature and Irish history. In 2022, Brady was chosen as a “Top 100 Irish American Leader” in New Jersey by insidernj.com and was the winner of the Marlene Pomper Distinguished Teacher Award at Rutgers University. Brady also served as a Steering Committee member and the Marketing point person for the Irish American Cultural Institute – John Walsh Chapter.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and complimentary light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. A $5 fee/donation to attend in person is payable at the door (no fee to Zoom). Those who join the Museum to attend the talk will have the $5 fee waived.

To make reservations for in-person or Zoom participation, please visit the “Lectures” page at www.NewportIrishHistory.org.

For more information or assistance with reservations or memberships, please write NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com or phone Ann Arnold at (401) 841-5493 or (917) 270-3372.