Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving:

“As we count our blessings this Thanksgiving, let us take time to reflect on the meaning of this holiday and on the principals and values that bring us together as Rhode Islanders.

I’m deeply thankful for the honor of serving as Governor of our great state and for all those in state and municipal service, the nonprofit community and the business community who are working to make Rhode Island the best it can be.

To our men and women in uniform who will be away from home this holiday season – you represent the best of Rhode Island and we are thinking of you and your loved ones. Thank you for your service.

On behalf of my wife Susan and our children Matt and Kara, we wish each and every Rhode Islander a very healthy and happy Thanksgiving.”

