The Friends of Newport Skatepark (FONS), a community-driven organization, has demonstrated remarkable progress towards their ambitious goal of raising $1 million for a new public skatepark in Newport. To date, they have successfully amassed over $750,000, showcasing their unwavering commitment and the strong support of the Newport community.

At the heart of this endeavor was the recent Broadway Street Fair in Newport, a vibrant event that not only celebrated the spirit of the community but also highlighted the inclusiveness of skateboarding. The fair featured an impressive skateboarding demonstration, where professionals, novices, and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds participated, exemplifying the sport’s ability to unite and inspire. The Friends of Newport Skatepark utilized this event to further their cause, offering merchandise and unique sponsorship opportunities, such as the purchase of personalized $500 sponsor bricks that will become a permanent fixture in the skatepark.

The construction of the skatepark, entrusted to Spohn Ranch, an award-winning skatepark design-build firm with over 30 years of experience, ensures that the project is in capable hands. Spohn Ranch, known for its innovative and high-quality designs, has a legacy that began in Aaron Spohn’s backyard and has since evolved into a globally recognized firm. Their expertise in creating world-class skate facilities is a testament to their dedication to the sport and community building.

As we approach the final stretch of fundraising, with the goal to break ground on the skatepark in the Spring of 2024, we encourage everyone to join us in making this dream a reality. Your support, whether through donations or sponsor bricks, will not only contribute to reaching our financial target but also help in creating a lasting legacy and a hub of activity for skaters and the community at large. Let’s come together to fulfill this vision by December 31st and make the Newport skatepark a symbol of unity, passion, and community spirit.

To be a part of this exciting journey and contribute to the Friends of Newport Skatepark, just visit friendsofnewportskatepark.com and make a donation or purchase a sponsor brick. Together, we can turn this vision into a stunning reality.

