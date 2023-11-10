Are you on the hunt for a new home in Newport County? Look no further than WhatsUpNewp for all the necessary information that you will need to plan out your search.

This weekend, there’s an exciting array of open houses featuring 37 unique listings across the area. Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family abode or a luxurious condominium, this is the perfect opportunity to explore and find the home of your dreams. For more information about any of these listings, please contact our Real Estate partner – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.

Saturday Showings (11/11/23):

Jamestown:

30 Steamboat Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $729,900 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM 55 Hamilton Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $2,850,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM



Little Compton:

202 Long Highway Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $545,000 Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM



Middletown:

163 Morrison Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $825,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 17 Sachuest Drive Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms Price: $3,725,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM 34 Hoover Road Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $1,055,000 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM 209 Morrison Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $2,195,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM 300 Vaucluse Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Price: $2,600,000 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM



Newport:

23 Clinton Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $1,849,900 Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

32 Bacheller Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms Price: $1,850,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

573 Spring Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Price: $1,275,000 Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

8 Marion Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $795,000 Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

5 Wellington Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Price: $2,295,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $1,690,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Sunday Showings (11/12/23)

Middletown:

32 KING Road Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $499,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 766 Indian Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms Price: $3,995,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 151 Allston Avenue (2-4 Units Multi Family) Type: Multi-Family Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms Price: $3,595,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM 6 North Drive Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $749,900 Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM



Newport:

8 Marion Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $795,000 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM 30 Hazard Road Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $3,750,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM



Portsmouth:

67 Cedar Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $729,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM 335 Fairview Lane Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $875,000 Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM 140 Cromwell Drive Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Price: $1,100,000 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM 14 Fox Run Road Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $479,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 12 Rebels Way Type: Condominium Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $725,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 128 Indian Avenue Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Price: $2,495,000 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



Tiverton:

145 Lawrence Court Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms Price: $150,000 Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM 46 Tony Street Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Price: $649,900 Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM 56 Shore Road Type: Single Family Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Price: $974,900 Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM



As the weekend unfolds, these Newport County open houses beckon you to explore a myriad of homes, each with its unique charm and character. Whether you’re drawn to the historic streets of Newport, the serene landscapes of Little Compton, or the vibrant communities in Middletown, Portsmouth, and Tiverton, these open houses promise an exciting journey to discover your dream home. With 37 listings to explore, the opportunities are boundless. Don’t miss your chance to step inside these properties, envision your future, and make the first move towards a new chapter. Your dream home awaits – embrace the possibilities this weekend!