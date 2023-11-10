Are you on the hunt for a new home in Newport County? Look no further than WhatsUpNewp for all the necessary information that you will need to plan out your search.
This weekend, there’s an exciting array of open houses featuring 37 unique listings across the area. Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family abode or a luxurious condominium, this is the perfect opportunity to explore and find the home of your dreams. For more information about any of these listings, please contact our Real Estate partner – Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com.
CLICK HERE TO SEE THE OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS
Saturday Showings (11/11/23):
- Jamestown:
- 30 Steamboat Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $729,900
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- 55 Hamilton Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Price: $2,850,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 30 Steamboat Street
- Little Compton:
- 202 Long Highway
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Price: $545,000
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- 202 Long Highway
Middletown:
-
- 163 Morrison Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Price: $825,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 17 Sachuest Drive
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Price: $3,725,000
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 34 Hoover Road
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $1,055,000
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 209 Morrison Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Price: $2,195,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 300 Vaucluse Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Price: $2,600,000
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 163 Morrison Avenue
Newport:
- 23 Clinton Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Price: $1,849,900
- Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- 32 Bacheller Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Price: $1,850,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- 573 Spring Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Price: $1,275,000
- Time: 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
- 8 Marion Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $795,000
- Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM
- 5 Wellington Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Price: $2,295,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 15 Clarke Street #8 & 13B
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Price: $1,690,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Sunday Showings (11/12/23)
- Middletown:
- 32 KING Road
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $499,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 766 Indian Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Price: $3,995,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 151 Allston Avenue (2-4 Units Multi Family)
- Type: Multi-Family
- Beds/Baths: 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Price: $3,595,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 6 North Drive
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Price: $749,900
- Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- 32 KING Road
- Newport:
- 8 Marion Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $795,000
- Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- 30 Hazard Road
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Price: $3,750,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
- 8 Marion Street
- Portsmouth:
- 67 Cedar Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $729,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- 335 Fairview Lane
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $875,000
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- 140 Cromwell Drive
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Price: $1,100,000
- Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 14 Fox Run Road
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Price: $479,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 12 Rebels Way
- Type: Condominium
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Price: $725,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
- 128 Indian Avenue
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Price: $2,495,000
- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- 67 Cedar Avenue
- Tiverton:
- 145 Lawrence Court
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Price: $150,000
- Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- 46 Tony Street
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Price: $649,900
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- 56 Shore Road
- Type: Single Family
- Beds/Baths: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Price: $974,900
- Time: 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
- 145 Lawrence Court
As the weekend unfolds, these Newport County open houses beckon you to explore a myriad of homes, each with its unique charm and character. Whether you’re drawn to the historic streets of Newport, the serene landscapes of Little Compton, or the vibrant communities in Middletown, Portsmouth, and Tiverton, these open houses promise an exciting journey to discover your dream home. With 37 listings to explore, the opportunities are boundless. Don’t miss your chance to step inside these properties, envision your future, and make the first move towards a new chapter. Your dream home awaits – embrace the possibilities this weekend!