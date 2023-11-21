The deadline for submission of applications for the prestigious Small Business Administration 2024 annual awards is less than a month away. Winners compete locally, regionally, and nationally.

The deadline to submit applications is December 7. For guidelines and forms, and further information. Email Katie.Charron@sba.gov.

Business owners can nominate themselves or be nominate by another individual.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office takes the opportunity to highlight outstanding local entrepreneurs and their impact on the community. If you’re a small business owner with a unique story or know anyone you think should be spotlighted, then let us know,” the SBA said in a call for applications

Awards are presented for:

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Jeffrey Butland Family-owned Small Business of the Year

Minority-owned Small Business of the Year

Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year

Woman-owned Small Business of the Year

Microenterprise of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Small Business Manufacturer of the Year

Homebased Small Business of the Year

Financial Services Champion of the Year

The awards are typically announced and presented in early spring.

Winners this year were:

Craig Pickell, CEO and president of Bullard Abrasives Inc., Lincoln, Small Business Person of the Year.

The Backyard Food Co. in Warwick was named Small Business Manufacturer of the Year.

Rhode Island and New England Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Ellen Puccetti, Jennifer Ann Roberts and Elizabeth Dulude, co-owners of Wright’s Dairy Farm Inc., North Smithfield.

Rhode Island and New England Small Business Manufacturer of the Year: Loubnen Sukkar, CEO The Backyard Food Company, Warwick.

Rhode Island Small Business Exporter of the Year: Ellis Waldman, CEO and president of Walco Electric Co., Providence.

Rhode Island Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year: Tony Phouaykoumpha, owner of Latte Love Coffee House, Cranston.

Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Christopher Mishoe, owner and brewer of Bravo Brewing Co., Burrillville.

Rhode Island Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Debbie Martitz, owner of Hope Cleaners, East Providence.

Rhode Island Microenterprise of the Year: Miriam A. Ross, Esq., partner, owner of Miriam Ross and Associates LLC, Providence.

Rhode Island Home-Based Small Business of the Year: Gloria Chacón, owner and president of Green View Tree Service LLC, Johnston.

Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Vincent Pezzullo, owner and president, My Cousin Vinny’s Rentals LLC, Johnston.

Rhode Island Financial Services Champion of the Year: Jon Richmond, vice president of banking and commercial lender officer for BankNewport.

Rhode Island Joseph G.E. Knight Award For Entrepreneurial Excellence: Dr. Kristina McAteer, owner of Oceanside Medical-Aesthetics LLC, Warwick.

Rhode Island District Director Award: Melody Weeks, executive vice president of R.I. Commerce Corp.

