Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
Recent Stories
McIlroy unveils Boston entry in new team golf league, promises to make nice with PGA Tour
There’s a new golf league starting up with team play and shorter events and fans acting like they’re at a ballpark instead of a library.Read More
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.Read More
What’s Up Interview: Steve Smith, playing RI Music Hall of Fame ‘Legends Show’ at Park Theatre Saturday, November 11
An historic night of music featuring Duke Robillard, John Cafferty, RIZZZ, Sugar Ray, and Steve Smith & the NakedsRead More
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24
Kick Off the Holiday Season at the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat ParadeRead More
Holiday Sparkle returning to the Newport Mansions
For the fourth straight year, “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers” will cast a warm glow over the 13-acre landscape of this iconic Gilded Age landmark on select dates from November 17 through December 30.Read More
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.Read More
Time is running out for 2-7 Patriots to salvage worst start to season since Tom Brady’s departure
This season was supposed to be a course correction for the New England Patriots.Read More
R.I. Board of Elections releases November 7 Special Election tabulation process and timeline overview
To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:Read More
Governor McKee launches Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College
The Institute, led by Congressman Langevin (‘90), a nationally recognized leader in cybersecurity, positions Rhode Island at the forefront of cybersecurity education, workforce development and small business support.Read More
Book Review: Tess Gerritsen writes an un-put-downable spin on espionage novels with ‘The Spy Coast’
“The Spy Coast” is a positively devourable and un-put-downable start to what promises to be an excellent series.Read More
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.