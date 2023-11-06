Child & Family would like to thank their Community Partners, Tasting Station Partners, silent auction item donors, and everyone else who contributed to the success of their 40th Annual Taste of Newport held on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The agency, which provides programs and services for vulnerable children, families, and older adults throughout Rhode Island, exceeded its goal by collecting nearly $125,000!

Child & Family would like to express their gratitude to Honorary Co-Chairs Geremie and Jeff Callaghan, Lea and Derek Savas, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez, and Representative Julie Casimiro along with Event Co-Chairs Sharon Alemany and Lynette Dawley, all the volunteers, and members of the Child & Family Development and Special Events Committees.

Child & Family would like to send their sincerest “thank you” to the community partners that support their programs year-round; this includes The Aramli Foundation, BedJet, Affiliated Insurance Managers, Bank of America, BayCoast Bank, Bowen’s Wharf Company, A-1 Roofing and Construction Company, Family Service of RI, Helly Hansen Newport, Hilb Group of New England, Newport Hospital, PKF O’Connor Davies, Regan Heating and Air Conditioning, People’s Credit Union, Secure Networks, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Universal Wealth Management, Coastal1 Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield RI, BankNewport, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, Homes by Connect, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Brady Sullivan Properties, Kiwanis Club of Newport, Salve Regina University, Delta Dental, dot pro digital, Exquisite Events, Born To Rise, Mancini Beverage, The Newport Experience, LCF Design, and the Wyndham Newport Hotel.



Lastly, the real star of the evening was the food! Taste of Newport could not be possible without the support of all the restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors, and confectionaries that make this event possible! Thank you to The Cookie Jar, DeWolf Tavern, The Fifth Element, Foglia, The French Confection, Giusto, Kaffeology, La Vecina Taqueria, The Living Room at Brenton Hotel, Lucia Italian Restaurant, M.S. Walker of Rhode Island, McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Mr. R, Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co., Pasta Beach, Perro Salado, Ragged Island Brewing Co., Sardella’s Italian Restaurant, Snackcraft, The Reef, Wharf Fishhouse & Tiki Bar, and Yagi Noodles.

Want to help spread some holiday magic to the children and families Child & Family support this holiday season? Please consider making a gift towards Child & Family’s Holiday Giving Program. You can learn more at childandfamilyri.org/holiday-giving/

About Child & Family: Established in 1866, the mission of Child & Family is to strengthen families, their members, and the communities in which they live. Child & Family offers a variety of comprehensive services to help individuals and families cope with numerous complex social problems that require immediate or long-term intervention. Through multiple programs encompassing a wide range of evidence-based programs for individuals of all ages, as well as residential treatment programs for children and youth involved in the Rhode Island child welfare system, the agency impacts thousands of Rhode Islanders each year.

As one of the largest social service agencies in the state, Child & Family operates Community Centers in both Middletown and Providence, a residential home for youth in Aquidneck Island, Sandpipers Early Learning Center in Middletown, a Supportive Housing program for homeless parent(s) and their children, Family Preservation Programs, Case Management Services for Older Adults, Independent Living Programs, Foster Care and more. To learn more please visit childandfamilyri.org or call (401) 849-2300.