The Museum of Newport Irish History invites the public to a special performance by Cahal Dunne, “Ireland’s Happy Man,” on Monday, November 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown and live-streamed via Zoom.

Dunne is a composer, pianist, comedian, storyteller, and television personality who credits his winning of Ireland’s National Song Contest as his biggest break. With his winning song, “Happy Man,” he earned the right to represent Ireland at the International Eurovision Music Contest in Israel. The song became number one in Europe and Ireland, with record sales topping a quarter million.

Tickets are $25 and $10 to Zoom, and event proceeds will benefit the Museum of Newport Irish History, a membership-driven non-profit established in 1996 to document and celebrate the history and contributions of the Irish in building our Newport County community.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:00 p.m. Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. Ticket reservations and payments for in-person participation are requested by Friday, November 3.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit the “Events” page at www.NewportIrishHistory.org or phone Kathleen Papp at (401) 236-2624. To learn more about Cahal Dunne, please visit www.CahalDunne.com.