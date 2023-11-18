UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brooks Barnhizer scored 18 points, Northwestern had a huge opening run, and the Wildcats defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on Saturday, the opening day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Ty Berry scored eight points and Barnhizer and Boo Buie added five each in a 22-2 run for the Wildcats over the first 12-plus minutes of the game. Rhode Island finally got going and rallied to get within 33-26 at the half.

Barnhizer opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead and the Wildcats led by at least nine points the rest of the game.

Buie finished with 16 points and Berry scored 13. Barnhizer had nine rebounds for the Wildcats (4-0).

Zek Montgomery led Rhode Island (3-1) with 18 points, Cam Estevez had 15 off the bench, and Luis Kortright scored 11.

Northwestern will play Mississippi State for the championship on Sunday and Rhode Island will face Washington State for third place.

