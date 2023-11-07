A long-running holiday program to benefit kids across the Ocean State has kicked off, and Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is hoping it’ll lead to the biggest year yet. The Bank recently began its 26th annual Holiday Giving Tree program – an effort that collects gifts for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits. All twenty-one of BankRI’s branch locations are participating in the program, which runs through mid-December.
“So many of us have wonderful memories of being a kid at this special time of year, and the Holiday Giving Tree program is a way our community can help to bring that magic to those who are less fortunate,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI’s President and CEO. “Every donated gift we receive is meaningful and makes a difference to the local child receiving it.”
Right now, all BankRI branches display a Holiday Giving Tree in their lobby, decorated with ornaments that feature the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. During the nearly six-week program, customers and community members are encouraged to visit their local branch to select an ornament and donate a gift for that child. Once a gift is purchased, donors return to their branch and place the unwrapped present beneath the tree with the original ornament attached.
The nonprofit partners for this year’s Holiday Giving Tree and the branch collecting on their behalf are:
- Adoption Rhode Island: Pawtucket
- Aids Care Ocean State: Oaklawn Avenue and Park Avenue, Cranston
- Angel in Action: Coventry
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County: Middletown
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick: Jefferson Blvd., Warwick Avenue, and West Shore Road, Warwick
- Comprehensive Community Action Program: Plainfield Pike, Cranston
- Connecting for Children & Families: Woonsocket
- Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads RI: East Side, Providence
- East Bay Community Action Program: Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue, East Providence
- House of Hope: East Greenwich
- Jonnycake Center for Hope: Wakefield
- Kingstown Crossings: North Kingstown
- Lucy’s Hearth: Middletown
- Providence Housing Authority: Turks Head, Downtown Providence
- SSTARbirth: Atwood Avenue, Cranston
- Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program: Lincoln
- Tri-County Community Action Agency: Johnston and Smithfield
For branch information, including address, telephone and hours of operation, visit BankRI.com/locations.