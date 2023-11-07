A long-running holiday program to benefit kids across the Ocean State has kicked off, and Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) is hoping it’ll lead to the biggest year yet. The Bank recently began its 26th annual Holiday Giving Tree program – an effort that collects gifts for underprivileged children served by local nonprofits. All twenty-one of BankRI’s branch locations are participating in the program, which runs through mid-December.

“So many of us have wonderful memories of being a kid at this special time of year, and the Holiday Giving Tree program is a way our community can help to bring that magic to those who are less fortunate,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI’s President and CEO. “Every donated gift we receive is meaningful and makes a difference to the local child receiving it.”

Right now, all BankRI branches display a Holiday Giving Tree in their lobby, decorated with ornaments that feature the name, age, and holiday wish of a child served by that branch’s nonprofit partner. During the nearly six-week program, customers and community members are encouraged to visit their local branch to select an ornament and donate a gift for that child. Once a gift is purchased, donors return to their branch and place the unwrapped present beneath the tree with the original ornament attached.

The nonprofit partners for this year’s Holiday Giving Tree and the branch collecting on their behalf are:

Adoption Rhode Island : Pawtucket

: Pawtucket Aids Care Ocean State : Oaklawn Avenue and Park Avenue, Cranston

: Oaklawn Avenue and Park Avenue, Cranston Angel in Action : Coventry

: Coventry Boys & Girls Club of Newport County : Middletown

: Middletown Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick : Jefferson Blvd., Warwick Avenue, and West Shore Road, Warwick

: Jefferson Blvd., Warwick Avenue, and West Shore Road, Warwick Comprehensive Community Action Program : Plainfield Pike, Cranston

: Plainfield Pike, Cranston Connecting for Children & Families : Woonsocket

: Woonsocket Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads RI : East Side, Providence

: East Side, Providence East Bay Community Action Program : Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue, East Providence

: Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue, East Providence House of Hope : East Greenwich

: East Greenwich Jonnycake Center for Hope : Wakefield

: Wakefield Kingstown Crossings : North Kingstown

: North Kingstown Lucy’s Hearth : Middletown

: Middletown Providence Housing Authority : Turks Head, Downtown Providence

: Turks Head, Downtown Providence SSTARbirth : Atwood Avenue, Cranston

: Atwood Avenue, Cranston Town of Lincoln Holiday Basket Program : Lincoln

: Lincoln Tri-County Community Action Agency: Johnston and Smithfield

For branch information, including address, telephone and hours of operation, visit BankRI.com/locations.