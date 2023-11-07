Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) has announced the presentation of ‘Common Ground’, a documentary film featuring the regenerative agricultural movement; farming based on working with nature rather than against it. The film will be shown on November 9th, 2023, at 7:30 pm at the Jane Pickens Theater.

The film profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of a diversity of farmers who use regenerative models of agriculture to balance climate challenges, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy to provide hope for future generations with tangible ways to fix a broken system.

ACT encourages all to please bring your family and friends, not only because ten percent of ticket sales for this evening will be donated to Aquidneck Community Table, but also to inspire our community to take action towards positive food system change. Be sure of your seat to see this important film by buying your ticket early here.

If you leave this film feeling inspired to get your hands in the earth, ACT invites you to join staff and volunteers the following day at their Fall clean-up party at the lovely Island Community Farm, at Green End Lane and Elizabeth Lane in Middletown from 9:30 am-12 pm.