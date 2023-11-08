i voted sticker lot
Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels.com

Just In

Unofficial results will begin to display after the polls close on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

2023 General Election – Statewide Summary

Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:24 PM

95 of 96 polling places reporting (98%)

Representative in Congress District 1

CandidateTotal votesPct
Gabriel Amo (DEM)4282064.6%
Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (REP)2325935.1%
Write-in1890.3%

** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.

The results posted are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections. Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results. Click Show ballot breakout for individual category results.

2023 General Election – Middletown School Bond

Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:10 PM

2 of 2 polling places reporting (100%)

$190,000,000 SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION/IMPROVEMENTS

CandidateBallot breakoutTotal votesPct
ApprovePolling place: 1122Mail ballots: 201Early Voting: 723204651.5%
RejectPolling place: 1186Mail ballots: 122Early Voting: 618192648.5%

** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.

The results posted are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections. Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results. Click Show ballot breakout for individual category results.

Recent Stories

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.