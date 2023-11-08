Just In Democrat Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island’s first Black candidate elected to Congress Democrat Gabe Amo defeated Republican Gerry Leonard to win Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black candidate elected to Congress.

Unofficial results will begin to display after the polls close on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.

2023 General Election – Statewide Summary

Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:24 PM

95 of 96 polling places reporting (98%)

Candidate Total votes Pct Gabriel Amo (DEM) 42820 64.6% Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (REP) 23259 35.1% Write-in 189 0.3%

The results posted are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections. Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results. Click Show ballot breakout for individual category results.

2023 General Election – Middletown School Bond

Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:10 PM

2 of 2 polling places reporting (100%)

Candidate Ballot breakout Total votes Pct Approve Polling place: 1122Mail ballots: 201Early Voting: 723 2046 51.5% Reject Polling place: 1186Mail ballots: 122Early Voting: 618 1926 48.5%

