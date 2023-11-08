Just In
Democrat Gabe Amo becomes Rhode Island’s first Black candidate elected to Congress
Unofficial results will begin to display after the polls close on November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Updates will occur every 5-10 minutes as new data becomes available.
2023 General Election – Statewide Summary
Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:24 PM
95 of 96 polling places reporting (98%)
Representative in Congress District 1
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Gabriel Amo (DEM)
|42820
|64.6%
|Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (REP)
|23259
|35.1%
|Write-in
|189
|0.3%
** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.
The results posted are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections. Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results. Click Show ballot breakout for individual category results.
2023 General Election – Middletown School Bond
Unofficial results: Updated November 07, 2023 09:10 PM
2 of 2 polling places reporting (100%)
$190,000,000 SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION/IMPROVEMENTS
|Candidate
|Ballot breakout
|Total votes
|Pct
|Approve
|Polling place: 1122Mail ballots: 201Early Voting: 723
|2046
|51.5%
|Reject
|Polling place: 1186Mail ballots: 122Early Voting: 618
|1926
|48.5%
** Polling places with more than one ballot scanner may display as 100% reported despite results only being received from one scanner. Results will be updated when the results from any additional scanner(s) in that precinct are received.
The results posted are preliminary and subject to certification by the Board of Elections. Reporting progress is based on receipt of polling place results. Totals displayed may include Early Voting and Mail Ballot category results. Click Show ballot breakout for individual category results.